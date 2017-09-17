PU results

Punjab University has announced the result of BS Home Economics Part-II (third year) Annual Examination 2017.

The detailed results are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk

PhDs: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhDs to three scholars. Najeeb ur Rehman, son of Bashir Ahmad Awan, has been awarded a PhD in History, Ahmad Riaz ul Huda, s/o Muhammad Hayat, in History after approval of his thesis entitled “A Cultural History of Lahore in 20th Century (Change and Continuity)” and Asia Mukhtar, daughter of Mukhtar Ahmad, in International Relations after approval of her thesis entitled “The Dilemma of Energy Security: Political and Institutional Hazards in Case of Pakistan (1999-2013).”

MoU: Punjab University and University of Gambia, Gambia on Saturday signed an MoU to collaborate in various academic disciplines and promote bilateral relations. —