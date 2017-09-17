Crane at Orange Train project kills woman

LAHORE

A mother of two was killed in a workplace accident involving a crane working on the Orange Line Train project in the Harbanspura area on Saturday.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Parveen. Emergency services were called after the reports that a woman was caught under a crane but she died on the spot.

woman dies: A newly-married woman died of alleged torture by her in-laws over a monetary issue in the Manga Mandi area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Shakeela. It was reported that she was tortured. Police found marks of torture on her body. The body has been removed to morgue.

Motorcyclist dies: A bike rider was killed by a speeding car in the Gulberg area on Saturday.

The victim, yet to be identified, was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven car hit and killed him. The car driver sped away from the scene. Police have removed the body to morgue.

shot dead: A man was shot dead by his relative following a property issue in the Gawalmandi area on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Mahmood. He was allegedly gunned down by his relative Shahbaz over an old property issue. Police have removed the body to morgue and registered a murder case against the accused.