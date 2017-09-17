Sun September 17, 2017
Business

R
Reuters
September 17, 2017

Trump to block chipmaker bad deal

SHANGHAI: U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to block a Chinese-backed firm from buying a U.S.-based chipmaker this week is detrimental to America’s growth and the global economy, China’s state news agency Xinhua said in a commentary on Saturday.

Canyon Bridge Capital Partners’ planned $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp was one of the largest attempted by a Chinese-backed firm in the U.S. microchip sector and was the first announced deal for the buyout fund, which launched last year with a focus on technology investment.

U.S. regulatory scrutiny grew after Reuters reported in November that Canyon Bridge was funded partly by capital from China’s central government and had indirect links to its space program. —

