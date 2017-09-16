‘Pakistan safe for international cricket’

LAHORE: New Zealand’s Grant Elliott, part of the World XI squad on Pakistan tour, said he has found the security “amazing” and the country “safe for international cricket”.

“My experience here has been great so far. The security is amazing. All of us [players] feel secure,” he said in an interview before the final T20 match of the Independence Cup.“When we go from the ground to the hotel, it’s as safe as any other country,” the PSL heartthrob said. He added that he was elated to be playing cricket in Pakistan and loving it. “It’s the only [cricket-playing] country I hadn’t been to, but now I can say I’ve played cricket in Pakistan,” he said, all smiles.

“It is great. The hospitality, the support from the crowds at the ground. It’s nice to be here.”Elliott expressed hope that Pakistan will soon be able to play Test cricket on home turf. “If security plans stay as good as this, other teams will also come here. Hopefully, Pakistan will play Test cricket at home again. It will be good for the children to see their heroes play,” said the former New Zealand all-rounder.