Zardari has ruined PPP: Sajida Mir

Pakistan Peoples’ Party-Workers candidate from NA-120 Sajida Mir has said she is contesting election against highly powerful mafias, and they will be defeated through ballot.

“Asif Ali Zardari has caused huge loss to the PPP and under him the party couldn’t regain its lost glory. PPP-W was the only party to represent the true philosophy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Shaheed,” said Sajida Mir while exclusively talking to The News.

“PPP-W is out to plead the case of jialas who have never been shown respect by Asif Ali Zardari. In fact, he has turned the largest party of federation into a zero league. He has no future,” said Sajida Mir, the former PPP MPA (2008-2013), and once a staunch activist of Pakistan Peoples’ Party.

Sajida, who is contesting NA-120 poll scheduled to be held on September 17 on the symbol of victory, claimed amongst all the contestants she made great struggle for democracy under the leadership of Shaheed Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. Sajida Mir, while responding to a question, said the PPP jialas wouldn’t vote for the candidate pitched by Asif Ali Zardari just because under him, the party had deviated from the ideology of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

“Still Zardari Sahib calls the shots in PPP. Bilawal is under his influence. How we can expect a changed PPP as long as Asif Ali Zardari controls it. The party could only flourish, if jialas are given their true status. Deals couldn’t save the party,” said Sajida Mir.

Responding to a question whether all the rival candidates of the PML-N were given a level playing field in NA-120, Sajida said ‘No’. “How we can say there is a level playing field. Blatant violations of election code are being committed in NA-120. Our banners and flexes are being removed whereas the daughter of the former prime minister is enjoying full state protocol,” she said.

She said the candidates from PTI and PPP were spending hefty amount on their election campaign, but she only enjoyed the support of the committed jialas who wanted Peoples’ Party to return to its actual ideology.

Sajida Mir went on to say that Nawaz Sharif served as Prime Minister for three times while getting elected from this constituency but the situation of the area showed a very grim picture. —Faizan Bangash