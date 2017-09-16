Rupee flat

Print Story
The rupee was steady in a muted trade on Friday as traders remained sidelined due to lack of triggers. The rupee ended unchanged against the dollar at 105.40 in the interbank foreign exchange market. Currency dealers said the market was becalmed as no extraordinary demand for the greenback seen in the market. The market moved in the range of 105.38/43 during the trade.
