No JIT document proved salary transferred to Nawaz account

ISLAMABAD: Honourable Justice Ijazul Ahsan, a member of the SC bench hearing the review petitions in the PanamaLeaks case, on Thursday remarked that the JIT documents had proved that salary was transferred to the account of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, but as a matter of fact no document could prove it.

It was stated in the apex court that Nawaz Sharif maintains no bank account in the UAE, so the question of transfer of salary does not arise until the JIT comes up with some evidence on this count.

According to senior lawyers, declaring somebody ‘dishonest’ is actually giving a decision about his/her ‘intention’ and no human being can take this decision about any other human. Khawaja Haris also repeatedly argued this point during his arguments.

Without a formal trial and proper conviction of a person in a case of corruption or wrongdoing, upheld by appellate forums, no person could be termed ‘dishonest’.

The declaration given in the July 28 judgement was the first of its kind in the history of Pakistan where a person was declared ‘dishonest’ because of non-declaration by using stretched definitions of accounting terms, which were contrary to the law of the land and prevalent accounting practices.

If there was some account of Nawaz Sharif in the UAE and the JIT documents were proving transfer of money to it, he could have been easily disqualified on the basis of non-declaration of such an account and such a verdict would have been accepted and applauded by all and sundry.

There was no such account and thus the same was never even discussed in the final July 28 judgement of the Supreme Court. The court had to rely on definition ‘asset’ from a dictionary to disqualify Nawaz Sharif.

Honourable Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed also maintained the same position by observing that if any such account was not discussed in the final judgement, there should be no debate on this point in the review petition.

A document in the JIT report, basically a printout of a screenshot, which shows transfer of salary to an account during some months of 2013, displays account number 7814, which was basically the company number of Capital FZE.

Interestingly, the said document clearly displays the account name as ‘Capital FZE’ and not ‘Nawaz Sharif’. This document was made the basis to declare that there was a document in the JIT report which shows transfer of salary to the account of Nawaz Sharif.

In a comprehensive report on July 31, 2017, The News Investigation Wing has already proved that some documents obtained from the UAE were apparently fake, forged or maneuvered.

Entries in some documents, even passport number, etc, are wrong. Earlier, it was proved that the JIT asked scripted irrelevant questions from the UAE authorities cleverly and never asked the actual questions. Most of the responses obtained from the UAE authorities were proved wrong on the basis of original and verified documents. Same is the case with the claim that the JIT documents prove the salary was transferred to the account of Nawaz Sharif.

Yesterday, the Wages Protection System (WPS) of the UAE was discussed to show that salary was transferred to the account of Nawaz Sharif because under this system salary was electronically transferred.

Before the introduction of WPS, companies were asked to deposit bank guarantees for payment of salaries to their employees and the same arrangement continued in cases of many small level free zone companies with very little number of employees.

In the case of FZE Capital, the official record of JAFZA, UAE, shows that bank guarantee of 33,330 dirhams always remained available with JAFZA until the company was dissolved. The official documents and facts are certainly different from made-up stories and forged documents.