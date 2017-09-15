ECP completes arrangements for NA-120 by-polls

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan Punjab chapter has completed all the arrangements for NA-120 by-polls to be held on Sept 17.

As per sources in the ECP, the process of printing ballot papers has been completed for the NA-120 by-polls and the printed ballot papers have been shifted to the ECP Punjab office escorted by army personnel. It has been learnt that 335,700 ballot papers have been printed as the number of registered voters in the constituency is 321,786. Moreover, 11,000 XIV forms (statement of count) have also been printed.

As per sources in ECP, more than 1,500 army personnel have been deployed for the polls. They said almost all the polling stations of the constituency have been declared sensitive as the army personnel will be deployed in and outside of each and every polling station. The army will escort the presiding officers carrying ballot papers and other polling material to the polling stations.

It is pertinent to mention here that ballot papers were printed under the supervision of army in the printing press of Printing Corporation of Pakistan and the process was monitored by the CCTV cameras.

There are 321786 registered voters in the constituency out of which 179642 are male voters while 142144 are female voters. According to final polling scheme for NA-120 by polls, the ECP has set up 220 polling stations in the constituency. Out of 220 polling stations 103 are for men, 98 for women and 19 polling stations are combined. As many as 568 polling booths have been establish in 220 polling stations out of which 310 will facilitate men and remaining 258 will cater women.

As many as 220 presiding officers, 568 assistant presiding officers and 568 polling staff have been appointed by the ECP for September 17.Postal ballot has been allowed for NA -120 by polls, public servants working in other cities and prisoners can exercise their right to vote through postal ballot.

Another major step taken by the ECP for NA-120 by-polls is to test a pilot project of testing biometric verification machines on 39 polling stations. It is pertinent to mention here that the general concept that the ECP is using electronic voting machines on 39 polling stations is not correct. As the ECP is using only biometric verification machines which can only verify thumb impressions of a voter and those machines cannot be used for casting votes electronically.Biometric verification machines are just a pilot project it has nothing to do with the results of NA-120 by polls.The polling material will be provided to polling staff on September 16. The polling will start at 8 am and conclude at 5 pm.