Ex-MPA Hashim Khan, two others shot dead in Dir

CHAKDARA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)’s leader and former member provincial assembly Malik Hashim Khan along with his uncle and a friend were shot dead here on Thursday, police said.

The police officials said that Malik Hashim Khan, his uncle Malik Ajab Khan and friend Malik Zarin Khan were travelling home when unidentified persons opened fire at them near the Shalam Baba Khwar in Lower Dir district.

Station House Officer Fazal Mabood of the Ouch Police Station said that Malik Hashim and his companions were going to Shalam Baba when they were fired at.

All of them were killed on the spot while their driver Salim Khan sustained injuries.

Locals and police rushed to the crime scene and shifted the bodies to a hospital.

Malik Hashim Khan hailed from a prominent political family in Ouch village. His family remained affiliated with the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) in the past.

Hashim Khan was elected to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from Adenzai tehsil on the PML ticket in 1997. Later, he joined the JUI-F.

Though the police is investigating the incident, certain sources said the incident seems to be the result of personal enmity.

Our correspondent in Haripur adds: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s member of Haripur Tehsil Council was shot dead here on Thursday.

Muhammad Nawaz, a retired school principal and resident of Kalas village, told police that his son Malik Haq Nawaz alias Naji, was standing next to his home on Thursday morning when Amir, Khurram, Maqbool and Hanif residents of the same village came and opened fire on him, killing his son on the spot.

According to complainant, the motive behind the murder was an old family feud.

Late Naji was elected on PTI’s ticket as member Haripur Tehsil Council and was a supporter of Akbar Ayub, the chief minister’s adviser.

Lightning kills tribesman in Khar: A girl was killed when struck by lightning in Salarzai tehsil, tribal sources said on Thursday.

They said the girl identified as Naiba was killed and a boy Ihsanullah sustained injuries when they were struck by lightning in Mulla Said village in Salarzai tehsil, Bajaur Agency. The injured boy was taken to Agency Headquarters Hospital in Khar. The torrential rain and hailstorm also damaged crops in several villages in Bajaur Agency.