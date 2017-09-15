The blue whale game is a deadly game which urges the people to commit suicide. This game appears as a link in WhatsApp and Facebook groups. It challenges a player to perform 50 most daring tasks and upload the picture or a video once the task is done. The final challenge is to commit suicide. Once it is started, this game cannot be left in the middle as the curators would then threaten to kill the player or his family members. This game has killed several teenagers in Russia. And now it has reached Pakistan and India.

The government must conduct awareness campaigns. It should also take strict actions and impose strict laws against the people involved in this life threatening game. Parents should make sure that this game is out of reach of their children.

Mahnoor Naseem (Turbat)

*****

It will be not be wrong to call the blue whale game, the game of death. It is because the last challenge of this game is to end one’s life. The game has 50 tasks – each one of them are self-harm tasks – and the last task is to commit suicide.

Several people have died because of this game. Parents and teachers must be well aware of the game. They must supervise the activities of young children. The game is not in any app store. Its link is however sent through WhatsApp or Facebook. Parents must tell their children to avoid all dubious links.

Hafiz Mohtashim Siddiqui (Karachi)