Coach Arthur wants more disciplined show today

LAHORE: Pakistan will be looking for a disciplined performance in the final match of the three-match T20 Independence Cup to be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan won the first match by 20 runs and the following day, the World XI took away the game thanks to Hashim Amla and Thisara Perera. In the final game, Pakistan plans to bring variation in its bowling attack by bringing in paceman Hasan Ali.

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has said his team would have to be more disciplined to seize the historic Twenty20 International series against the World XI. The World XI, with players from seven countries, roared back with a seven-wicket victory in the second game on Wednesday. The World XI looked more settled and relaxed after being slightly numbed by the security and the occasion on Tuesday.

Arthur said Pakistan’s inexperienced and young team had failed to keep its discipline in the last five overs on Wednesday.“It was disappointing that we could not defend a 175-run target,” said Arthur. “We lost our discipline in the last five overs and during that phase, a crucial catch was dropped,” he added.

With 63 needed in the final five overs, Sri Lankan all-rounder Perera struck a whirlwind 19-ball 47 not out to thwart Pakistan’s chances. He hit Sohail Khan for two sixes and was dropped at long-off by Shoaib Malik.

With 13 needed in the final over sent down by Rumman Raees, Perera lifted the penultimate ball over long-on for a six that sealed the match. “We tried to bowl him at full and wanted him to hit towards cover, but the plan could not be executed,” said Arthur.

“We have a young team, so we are trying different things and will give every chance to youngsters to groom and develop,” he said. Hasan, the fast-rising Pakistan paceman who missed the last game with a sore back, was rested on Wednesday to avoid any aggravation to the injury.

The World XI is likely to give former Australian limited-overs captain George Bailey a go before the series ends. Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Sohail Khan.

World XI: Tim Paine (wk), Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Grant Elliott, David Miller, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Tamim Iqbal, Darren Sammy, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Samuel Badree.