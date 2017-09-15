ACE plans action against fake cooperative societies

Taking notice of various complaints filed against fake cooperative housing societies across Sindh, Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Chairman Alamuddin Bullo on Thursday warned of action against builders involved in the illegal activity.

He issued the warning while presiding over a meeting to review complaints of corrupt practices in the city’s East Zone, the ACE spokesman said. The spokesman said the ACE chairman had received several complaints against fake cooperative housing societies across the province, particularly in the east zone of Karachi.

In the meeting, Bullo directed the officers concerned to release public notices against the fake housing societies and state the names of all fraud victims. The ACE chief regretted that citizens were being misguided the property mafia and fake housing schemes were being sold fraudulently.

“People should carefully verify papers before making any agreement with the builders or dealers in view of various fake cooperative housing societies in Karachi,” Bullo advised. The ACE chairman said an awareness campaign through media would also be launched in order to create awareness among the masses in this regard.

Apart from that, the cases related to corruption and misappropriation in universities in Sindh was also discussed. The meeting was informed about the various cases of corruption and misappropriation of funds in varsities, including the University of Karachi, the Shah Abdul Latif University in Khairpur and the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University in Larkana.

The ACE chairman said a strict action would be taken against officers involved in corruption in the universities. ACE Director Usman Ghani Siddique briefed the meeting about recent raids and FIRs lodged by the anti-graft unit. The director in his briefing said the ACE was conducting an enquiry against corruption in vaccination of animals brought from different areas of the country to the city’s cattle market for Eidul Azha.

“Rupees 300 for each animal were collected from the owners but the sacrificial animals were not vaccinated” the director added. On this, the ACE chairman directed the authorities concerned to submit a detailed report in this regard within a week. “We will not allow anyone to play with the health of people and risk their lives,” he said.

Bullo added that show-cause notices would be issued to the investigation officers who failed to complete their investigation within the time and no extra time would be provided for any enquiry. The meeting also decided to take action against such applicants who misguided the anti-graft unit by providing fake evidences.

Those who attended the meeting include ACE Special Secretary Khalid Chachar, Director Establishment Usman Ghani Siddique, Director Enquiries Faisal Bashir Memon, Director Enquiries Zubair Parvez, Deputy Secretary Dr Mansoor Ali Wassan, Director Legal Abdul Hannan Shaikh, Deputy Director East Tariq Qureshi, Deputy Director Head Quarters Zameer Ali Abbasi, Assistant Director Naveed Junejo, Assistant Director Raza Muhammad Pathan and Inspector Imtiaz Ali Channa.