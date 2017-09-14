‘Transparency, quality hallmarks of Punjab govt’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said collective efforts were required to make the country move on the road to development.

Talking to different delegations in London on Wednesday, Shahbaz said resources were the trust of the people, adding that transparency, merit, quality and speed were the hallmarks of the Punjab government. The chief minister said the government was following a comprehensive programme for the people and revolutionary steps had been taken in health, education, agriculture and other sectors.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz took notice of traffic situation on some of the roads during the Independence Cup series in the provincial metropolis and directed the administration and traffic police officers from London. He said an effective traffic plan should be implemented.

He said necessary arrangements should be made to keep the traffic flow smooth during the World XI tour, with alternate routes given proper projection so people did not face any difficulty. He said any problem for the people was, in fact, his problem.

“I have got to see smooth traffic flow at any cost. The officers must realise that I will brook no excuse about traffic jam. And if there is any complaint about traffic jam, then action will be taken against the staff,” he warned. Shahbaz also expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of Dr Shaukat Ali, brother of columnist and presidential Seerat writer Asghar Ali Javed.