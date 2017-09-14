Families assured of securing release of kidnapped picnickers

LANDIKOTAL: The senior officials of the Khyber Agency administration visited the border village Adilkhad on Wednesday and assured the family members of the 17 picnickers who were kidnapped a week ago that no effort would be spared to win their freedom.

Khyber Agency Political Agent Khalid Mehmood met family members of the kidnapped persons in Adilkhad village in Landikotal.

They expressed grief at the kidnapping incident and vowed to help secure the release of the abductees.

The political agent was flanked by Assistant Political Agent Niaz Muhammad and Tehsildar Tehseenullah.