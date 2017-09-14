Thu September 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Police begin inquiry into missing of medical student

Police begin inquiry into missing of medical student

PESHAWAR: The Police and the Counter-Terrorism Department have started an inquiry to find a female medical student who has been missing for the last several days.

There were rumours on the social media about the 4th year student of a private medical college that she is affiliated with militants or is allegedly going to become a suicide bomber. A police spokesman on Wednesday termed it baseless assumptions.

The official said that the girl, whose name was being withheld, had been facing some issues related to her education and was liberal-minded. He noted that before her final examination, she visited her home where her mother snubbed and treated her harshly for some of her habits. The student also had a medical history of severe depression and anxiety.

The official said that to come out of all her troubles she tried to leave the country and was pursuing Canadian immigration. “These plans were found written in her handwriting,” he added.

The official pointed out that during the search of her room, the police found nothing that would have shown her affiliation with a militant or other organisation or any plan to leave for Syria. “It was not a case of religious extremism. Rather, she was a liberal lady,” the official remarked.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement