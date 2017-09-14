NA-120 campaign to end on 15th midnight

ISLAMABAD: The campaign for by-election in NA-120 Lahore-III will come to an end with effect from midnight falling between September 15 to 16.

According to an official of the ECP, political parties and the candidates have been asked to follow the provisions of law and exercise self-restraint so that the poll is held in an orderly and peaceful manner on September 17. He said a person who contravenes these provisions of law will be punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term, which may extend to six months with fine.

He said the Commission has drawn the attention of contesting candidates for bye-election to the provision of Section 84 of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1976, which provides that no person will convene, hold or attend any public meeting.

He added, the provision also says no person will promote or join in any procession within the area of the constituency during a period of 48 hours ending at midnight following the conclusion of the poll for an election in that constituency. —