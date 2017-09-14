Throwball tournament enters last-eight stage

KARACHI: The eighth edition of Girls Throwball Tournament 2017 has entered the quarter-final phase after the second day of play here at City School PAF Chapter on Wednesday.

In Sub-Junior U14 category quarter-finals, City School (DK) will face Dawood Public School; Aga Khan (Garden) will take DA Neelum High School; DAMHS will clash with Aga Khan (Kharadar); CJM (Black) will battle with SMS Aga Khan (Kareemabad) on Thursday (today).

In Junior U17 category, CJM Black, MSB School, City School DK, Aga Khan Kharadar, DAPS (Phase VIII), Wahaj Hussain School System, Mama Parsi and Dawood Public School have qualified for the quarter-finals.

In Senior Above-17 event quarter-finals, Cedar College will take on ZABIST; NTA will take on Generation School; IBA will face Nixor College; and Aga Khan Higher Secondary will play against Head Start School. —