Thu September 14, 2017
Lahore

September 14, 2017

No traffic mess, claim police

LAHORE:The citizens appreciated the efforts of City Traffic Police, Lahore for doing satisfactory traffic arrangements during the 2nd match of Azadi Cup, says a traffic police spokesman.

He said that people got facilitation after having open routes from Kalma Chowk and Centre Point. The people also appreciated the very welcoming impression from traffic officers for saying welcome to the citizens and distribution of flowers, the spokesman said.

Traffic flow was very smooth all the day. Traffic wardens did their best to facilitate the citizens around the Gaddafi Stadium. City traffic police was issued a comprehensive traffic plan and 7-SPs, 20-DSPs, 62-inspectors and more than 1,500 wardens were deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city. Traffic response unit and patrolling officers were also seen to facilitate the citizens on the roads.

 

