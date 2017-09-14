ATC to indict MQM MPA, workers on September 19

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has announced framing charges against Muttahida Qaumi Movement workers accused of distributing CDs of a provocative speech made by the MQM founder at the next hearing on September 19.

An MQM lawmaker, Shiraz Waheed along with other party activists, including Ali Hassan and Naim Shahmsad, are alleged to have distributed CDs of a provocative speech made by Altaf Hussain and other anti-state literature on August 22, 2016.

While the ATC concerned accepted the bails pleas filed by Ali Hassan and Naim Shahmsad, the court has yet to announce a decision on the bail plea submitted by MPA Shiraz Waheed. However, the three suspects have been provided with the case documents as the trial court has announced framing charges against them at the next hearing.

The court also directed the prosecution to provide copies of the cases registered with the Superhighway police station to the accused so they could be indicted on September 19. The investigation officer (IO) has also submitted the final charge sheet in this case. However, four accused have been declared absconders. The court has been issuing non-bailable warrants for their arrest. As per the prosecution, after the MQM founder targeted security institutions and chanted anti-Pakistan slogans in his speech on August 22 last year, MPA Shiraz Waheed distributed CDs of his party chief’s speech, after which the lawmaker was arrested on August 25, 2016, and a case was registered against him with the Sohrab Goth police.