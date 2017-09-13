POs among 10 arrested in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: Ten suspects including three proclaimed offenders (POs) were arrested during search and strike operations here on Tuesday.

Official sources said that the police launched search and strike operations in various areas and arrested 10 suspected persons including three POs.

The law-enforcers also seized a Kalashnikov rifle, two shotguns, 10 pistols and narcotics during the operations.

The police searched 250 houses while 30 motorcycles were also checked through vehicles verification system. National Computerised Identity Cards of 30 persons were also checked through criminal record verification system.