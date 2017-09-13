Space Ambassadors Forum held at IST

Islamabad :The Institute of Space Technology (IST) has a legacy of arranging international and national events for creating awareness among the general public related to space technology.

IST has the heritage of celebrating World Space Week for last 12 years and was ranked first for organising maximum number of events in Pakistan for year 2016 by International World Space Week Association (WASA). Following the legacy of past and fulfilling the mantra of space awareness, Institute of Space Technology has planned for organising various events and activities during October 4-7, to celebrate World Space Week.

In 1999, the United Nations General Assembly declared 4-10 October as World Space Week (WSW). Each year, the World Space Week Association (WSWA) selects a theme for the World Space Week to provide a focus of the activities and events throughout the world. The theme for WSW 2017 is 'Exploring New Worlds in Space.' This year’s theme will enable the debates surrounding where we explore next, be it on Moon, Mars or even beyond, to inspire event organizers to set up exciting space exploration events at schools, universities, science centres, planetaria, astronomy clubs, companies, and even museums. World Space Week celebrations in 2017 will open-up avenues to improve the vast human knowledge and awareness of the clear benefits of space technology and its applications. This will also illustrate that our exploration potential has no end, and that the sky is not the limit for the many wonders of human discovery.

An interactive session regarding World Space Week-2017 was organised at Institute of Space Technology, here on September 12. A total of 30 faculty representatives from 30 different educational institutions of twin cities participated in this forum. The basic aim of this forum was to introduce the concept of ‘Space Ambassadors’ at various educational institutions, who were guided about different events and activities of World Space Week-2017 at IST. WSW 2017 at IST will encompass over 200 activities including many space themed competitions. Institute of Space Technology would welcome the enthusiastic participation of the students of schools/colleges and their families in WSW during October 4-7, 2017.