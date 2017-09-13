Book ‘Meri Pehchaan Pakistan’ to promote country’s soft image

Islamabad :Highlighting a positive image of Pakistan, book titled ‘Meri Pehchaan Pakistan’ was launched in an auspicious ceremony held on Tuesday.

The event was hosted by MNA Tahir Iqbal Ch and was organized jointly by Pakistan Cultural Forum, Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences, an alliance of more than 35 Pakistani universities, and National Youth Assembly.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Tarar, MNA and Member National Assembly Standing Committee for Oversees Pakistanis Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem Shah, Country Director Muslim Hands Syed Zia Noor, National Coordinator Inter University Consortium and Book Ambassador National Book Foundation Muhammad Murtaza Noor, President National Youth Assembly Hanan Ali Abbasi, literary personalities, academicians and other leading figures from different walks of life.

Syed Kashif Sajjad, who is based in United Kingdom, shared important aspects of his book. He said that the main purpose of writing his book was to promote positive image of Pakistan as a beautiful and peaceful county.

The speakers appreciated the dedicated contribution made by the writer to undertake practical step for image building of Pakistan. They termed oversees Pakistanis real asset of Pakistan and lauded their active role for socio-economic development of country.

At the end of the event, in connection with 70 Years Celebrations of Pakistan's Independence, cake cutting ceremony was held and shields were presented to Syed Kashif Sajjad and Zahid Iqbal for their valuable contribution.