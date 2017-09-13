Following in the footsteps of Quaid

Citizens observed the 69th death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, on September 11, and as usual renewed the pledge to build the country in accordance with his vision. Do we really remember his mission?

The Quaid as the first governor general of the state said “the first duty of a government is to maintain law and order, so that the life, property and religious belief of its subjects are fully protected by the state, and if we want to make this great state of Pakistan happy and prosperous we should wholly and solely concentrate on the wellbeing of the people, especially of the masses and the poor.”

He told Sibi audience on February 4, 1948 that in wanting to give Balochs a voice in provincial administration he had been moved by his commitment to the principle of democracy. “It is my belief that our salvation lies in solving the golden rules of conduct set for us by our great law giver, the Prophet of Islam. Let’s lay the foundations of our democracy on the basis of truly Islamic ideal and principles.”

Visualized a welfare state, he had conceived Pakistan based on foundations of social and economic justice. Do all our leaders need to remind the Quaid was concerned with the problem of poverty and backwardness among Muslims? His speech at the 30th session of the Muslim League during the freedom struggle reflected his vision. Promising a people’s government, he gave a warning to landlords and capitalists who he said had flourished at “our expense” by a vicious and wicked system. They’ve forgotten the lesson of Islam. By the way, the right way to pay homage to the Quaid is to fulfil his vision practically, transparently and unitedly. That’s in the national interest?

