Mother, two children among seven killed in road crash

Seven people including a woman and her two children as well as another girl died, while two sustained multiple injuries after a Suzuki pick-up crashed into a trailer on the Gulshan-e-Hadeed link road on Tuesday.

Steel Town police station’s SHO, Ghulam Mustafa, said the incident took place when a Suzuki pick-up – bearing registration number KS-8327 – carrying passengers from Ghaghar Phattak to Gulshan-e-Hadeed rammed into a trailer – bearing registration number JU-9825 – which was laden with goods to be transported up-country.

The victims were travelling from different parts of Sindh and had hired the pick-up to reach their respective destinations. “Two people died on the spot while four succumbed to their injuries on way to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), while the woman died succumbed to her injuries in the evening,” said the SHO.

As the trailer’s driver managed to escape, SHO Mustafa observed that a hunt is on for him and that the police is trying to get a hold of the trailer’s owner to ascertain the driver’s whereabouts.

The deceased were identified as Sajida, her two children, 12-year-old Manan Ali and five-year-old Saeed Ahmed, driver of the Suzuki, 27-year-old Gul Baig, Abdul Malik, Saiqa and Muhammad Siddique.

JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemi Jamali said six people were brought dead to the hospital while a woman succumbed to her wounds during treatment. She further informed The News that that two injured being treated upon at the JPMC are still in a critical condition.

As per the JPMC chief, most of the deaths occurred due to severe head injuries.In a separate road mishap reported in the city's Clifton area, a 15-year-old boy lost his life in a hit-and-run case. Officials said 15-year-old Emaan Ali, son Shahzad Ali, was run over by a speeding vehicle near Bilawal Chowrangi. The boy suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. His body was shifted to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities.