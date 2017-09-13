Opening day singles hold the key, says Thailand captain

ISLAMABAD: Rivals termed the opening day’s singles as crucial and the one that would have ultimate bearing on the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group II final between Pakistan and Thailand at the Pakistan Sports Complex courts.

In a press briefing at a hotel here on Tuesday, Thailand team’s non-playing captain Vittaya Samrej said the opening day’s singles on Friday would be very important to determine the outcome of the tie. “Though every match is important in this tough final, opening day singles would give us a clear picture. I do not see any marked difference in the teams’ standards. Both teams are equally good and capable of beating the best,” Samrej said.

Aisam-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s main hope, has rated Thailand as tough opponents, saying on paper they were much stronger than Pakistan. “Look they have players having international ranking. When we compare them with the players we have, I think Thailand have got a much stronger side. Apart from their singles players ranking, Thailand have got experienced Ratiwatana brothers for the doubles. They are ranked inside the top hundred and they are capable of beating the best. So frankly speaking we would start the tie as underdogs. Still I believe opening day’s singles would be crucial,” Aisam said.

Pakistan’s top player, however, said they were used to facing such pressure. “It is nothing new for me and Aqeel (Khan). We are used to face such situations. We would make all out effort to give tough fight to the visitors,” he added.

Thailand’s non-playing captain said that the doubles match would also have its bearing on the outcome of the tie, but the opening day’s singles were more important. “Both sides have equal chances and the team making the best use of the court will win,” he said.

Sanchai Ratiwatana, one of the twin brothers who are set to face Aqeel and Aisam in the doubles on Saturday, spoke highly of the Pakistan pair. “With Aisam playing the doubles you can expect anything from Pakistan. No team is favourite in any of the five matches scheduled in the tie. Though we have been playing doubles regularly all these years, the Pakistani pair is equally good and can pose us a considerable challenge,” he added.