SkyElectric opens solar power centre

LAHORE: Grid-connected smart solar power solutions can help provide cheap and clean electricity at affordable rates, bridging gap between energy demand and supply, claimed Ashar Aziz, CEO, SkyElectric, on Tuesday.

After inaugurating one of its kind Solar Power Sales and Technical Education Centre in the Packages Mall, Asher Aziz spoke about smart solar energy systems being offered by his company.

“Promotion of solar power can lead to jumpstart electricity generation at mass level, increasing per capita power to great extent,” he said, and added that increase in per capita power, which currently stands at 450 units in Pakistan, directly contributed in increasing GDP growth rate.

“One million houses with efficient solar power solution in the country can reduce 20-30 percent load from the national power grid, which can also be provided to industries and commercial users,” Aziz said.

Power utilities should make it easier to buy excess solar energy back to the main grid by simplifying the process of acquiring net-metering licenses, he added. Government should further reduce import duties and taxes on solar power panels and batteries which would promote use of solar power solutions at domestic level, the SkyElectric CEO stressed.