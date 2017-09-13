Tears of the Rohingya

The suffering of the Rohingya calls for immediate action by world powers. However, it seems that not a single country is interested in alleviating the suffering of these people. The people are being killed brutally on a daily basis. Muslim countries are not helping them. They are silent over the matter. Pakistan too is not doing anything on a large scale.

The Rohingya are desperately waiting for help, but it is unfortunate that in today’s world, all countries are so busy in their affairs that they do not have time to condemn the violence and to help the oppressed people. The matter should be raised in the UN. All countries must ask the Nobel peace prize winner to stop the violence.

Muhammad Usman Khan (Karachi)