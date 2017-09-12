Development Squad beat Oman 4-2

KARACHI: After being held to a 2-2 draw in their opening match of the 5-match hockey series, Pakistan’s Development Squad defeated hosts Oman 4-2 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex hockey ground in Muscat on Monday.

Played in the floodlights with a large number of Pakistani expats in the crowd, it was a well-contested show. The visiting side dominated the match right from the beginning.Skipper Shajeeh Ahmed, who came into the limelight during the last national championship in which he was the top-scorer with three hat-tricks, netted two goals.

Rana Sohail and Awaisur Rehman scored one goal each. Basim Khatir Rajab and Ammar Jumma Alshaibi scored one goal each for Oman. The third match will be played today.