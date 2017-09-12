Tue September 12, 2017
September 12, 2017

US forces have failed in Afghanistan: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said the US forces had failed to restore peace in Afghanistan and emphasised a politically-negotiated solution to the conflict.

The foreign minister expressed these views during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Dr Javad Zarif here. Asif also called on Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani, who said foreign powers did not want a solution of problems.

According to a Foreign Office statement, soon after his arrival in Tehran, Asif held detailed talks with Dr Javad Zarif on bilateral relations and the prevailing regional situation, including efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

They underscored that the regional countries had vital stakes in Afghan stability and they should play a more proactive role in the peace efforts.  Asif said pursuing the policy of peaceful neighbourhood, Pakistan was committed to further strengthening relations with Iran and working closely for promoting peace, security and development in the region.
In this regard, he expressed satisfaction over the increasing engagement between Pakistan and Iran while emphasising the  need for focusing on promoting trade, economic cooperation and connectivity.

Dr Javad Zarif reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to deepening relations with Pakistan in diverse fields including trade, investment, connectivity as well as border management. Both ministers shared deep concern over human rights violations in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

The two ministers also expressed deep concern over the atrocities being committed against the Rohingyas and agreed on the need for urgent humanitarian efforts to alleviate their suffering.

