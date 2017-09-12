Telenor develops cloud network

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Telenor Pakistan has developed its own cloud network on which the company successfully tested the first 3G voice call and first LTE data call, a statement said on Monday.
The move is a hallmark achievement in Telenor Pakistan’s network virtualisation journey, making it the first cellular operator in Pakistan to have an in-house Cloud platform enabling digitisation of all network functions, it added.
Using telco cloud technology from Nokia, including Nokia’s AirFrame data center solution and OpenStack-based Nokia CloudBand software, and ZTE’s virtualised MSS and virtualised PGW functions, Telenor Pakistan has successfully implemented integrated VNF solutions, which are key enablers for its network transformation, it added.
