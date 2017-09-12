Commerce minister lauds IPO-Pakistan’s performance

ISLAMABAD: Federal minister for commerce Pervaiz Malik has lauded the role of Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) in protecting the intellectual property rights and adopting pro-active approach.

He appreciated the IPO role for putting Pakistan on the intellectual property map of the world as a compliant and responsible country. The minister expressed these views during his maiden visit to the IPO-Pakistan headquarters on Monday.

The minister was welcomed by IPO-Pakistan chairman Shahid Rashid and director general Muhammad Irfan Tarar. While addressing the officers, the minister appreciated that IPO-Pakistan had a highly trained team, which was materialising the goal of an IP-based nation into reality with their combined efforts. Commenting on the up-coming ECO meeting in Pakistan, the minister assured that the government would extend every kind of support to IPO-Pakistan for its successful commencement.

Malik directed to focus on the training of the staff for their capacity building and said there was a need to create more awareness among masses about IPO and its functioning. The minister lauded the organisation for not only meeting its own expenditures but also contributing to the national kitty.

IPO-Pakistan chairman Shahid Rashid apprised the minister about the working mechanism of the organisation and said that due to the absence of service rules and dearth of officers, the work of the organisation was being affected.

Meanwhile, executive director Meesaq Arif gave a detailed presentation on the formation of IPO-Pakistan, its functioning, structure and achievements.