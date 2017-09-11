Four killed, two hurt in Quetta target killing

QUETTA: Four people were killed and two sustained injuries in an incident of target killing in Kuchlak on Sunday. Kuchlak is 25 kms north of Quetta. Police, however, said that three people were killed and two injured in firing.

Police said that some people were coming to Quetta from Chaman, and they stopped their vehicle at a petrol pump in Jalogir Morr near Kuchlak for refuelling.Meanwhile, armed men opened fire on the vehicle. As a result, three persons died instantly. They were identified as Mehdi, Yazdan and Ghulam Hussain.

Three persons, including two women, were also injured. One of the injured succumbed to his injuries in hospital.Two injured--Ismail and Wakeel--were undergoing treatment at civil hospital.

Security forces and administration reached the scene and shifted dead and wounded to Quetta. Meanwhile, National Party Unit office in Washbood area was attacked. No report of any loss or damage was received. According to details armed men, riding motorcycle, attacked the office in Washbood area. They fired bullets and lobbed hand grenade. Shutter of the office was damaged but there was no casualty or any other damage in the attack.