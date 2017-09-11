Mon September 11, 2017
National

September 11, 2017

PU to organise moot on CPEC

LAHORE: The Punjab University Department of History & Pakistan Studies will organise a three-day international conference on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s political, economic and social perspectives starting from Monday (today). Punjab Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof Dr Nizamuddin, Voice Chancellor PU Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Voice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Peshawar Prof Dr Razia Sultana, Director History Department Nanjing University China Prof Dr Yu Wenjie, Vice President  Nanjing University, Xianlin Campus Dr Zhu Qinbao and Dean Faculty of Arts & Humanities and Chairman Department of History Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla will speak on the occasion.

 

