OIC urged to take notice of atrocities against Rohingya Muslims

Islamabad :The traders have demanded of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an emergency meeting and exert pressure on the Burmese government to stop atrocities against the Rohingya Muslims.

The office-bearers of I-9 Markaz Market Khawaja Khalil, Malik Fayyaz and Chaudhry Nadeem Janjua said the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar represents the most ruthless genocide of a minority community in recent history.

"A unified approach should be adopted to press the Myanmar government to end massacre and persecution of Rohingya Muslims forthwith," they said. They termed the crisis a planned cleansing of Muslims and wondered how the world can turn a blind eye to the plight of the Rohingyas.

An active support and involvement of the government of Myanmar in various prejudicial campaigns launched by numerous groups against the Rohingya Muslims is highly regrettable, they said. They urged the international community and human rights activists, in accordance with their respective obligations and commitments under the international laws, to do all the acts necessary to protect the peaceful community of the Rohingya Muslims.