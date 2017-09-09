COAS confirms death sentence of four terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentences of another four hardcore terrorists.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the death sentences were awarded by the military courts. The convicts were involved in offences of terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, attacking law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and armed forces of Pakistan.

On the whole, they were involved in the killing of 16 persons and injuring eight others. Arms were also recovered from their possession. Around 23 convicts were also given imprisonment of various duration by the military courts. The details of terrorists given death penalty are as under:-

Raiz Ahmed, son of Ghularam Khan: The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law-enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of eight officials of police and Frontier Constabulary and injuries to five police officials.

He was also involved in destruction of Government Middle School, Aligrama. He was found in possession of a fire-arm. The convict admitted to his offences before the magistrate and the trial court.

Hafeezur Rehman, son of Habibur Rehman: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing of three innocent civilians. The convict admitted to his offences before the magistrate and the trial court.

Muhammad Saleem, son of Muslim Khan: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking LEAs and armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in martyrdom of four soldiers and injuries to another soldier. He was found in possession of fire-arm.

The convict admitted to his offences before the magistrate and trial court. He was given death sentence. Kifayat Ullah, son of Dilresh: The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of a soldier and injuries to two other soldiers. He was found in possession of fire-arm.

The convict had admitted to his offences before the magistrate and trial court.