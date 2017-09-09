Countrywide protest against Rohingya genocide

ISLAMABAD: Political and religious parties and civil society on Friday staged protests and demonstrations across the country to condemn the brutalities on Rohingya Muslims. Protest processions and rallies were taken out in major and small cities of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir after Juma prayers to mark the protest day.

In Islamabad, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) central Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq led a big protest rally which started from the Aabpara Chowk where activists from Jamiat Ahle Hadees, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan and other religious groups had started gathering after offering Juma prayers.

Sirajul Haq reiterated his party's demand of expelling the ambassador of Myanmar as protesters carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the Myanmar government and silence of the world powers on the plight of Rohingya Muslims.

Regretting the silence of the international community on what has been happening with the Muslims in Myanmar, the top leader also demanded of leadership of the Muslim countries to expel envoys of Myanmar while declaring them persona non grata.

He also questioned as to what was the use of 45 countries military alliance in the present situation in Myanmar. He made it clear on the government that the purpose behind the protest rally was not to cause any damage to the public property but to register anger and protest of Pakistani people and expressed solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims.

He called upon the Pakistan government to play a leading role in the present situation and send diplomatic missions to Bangladesh and Myanmar to help out oppressed Muslims. The JI leadership announced to reach building of Myanmar Embassy to register protest but the administration had placed containers at Serena Chowk to block entry of protesters in the Red Zone.

On reaching Serena Chowk, the protesters scuffled with personnel of Islamabad Police. However, some senior leaders controlled the situation and cooled down angry activists.

Our correspondent from Lahore adds: The religious organisations observed a protest day against the Muslim genocide by Myanmar army and Buddhist majority and criminal silence by world bodies and Muslim governments over the worst violation of human rights and war crimes.

Thousands of slogan chanting and banners waving protesters led by their leaders took to the streets after Friday prayers and demanded that Myanmar ambassador be expelled immediately and OIC summit be called to chalk out a joint Muslim action against Myanmar government. Tanzim-e-Islami ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed while delivering Friday sermon at Quran Academy, said despite that Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch had confirmed the worst kind of genocide of the Muslims in Myanmar, the world government and the UN remained silent spectators.

Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan staged a demonstration at Rehmanpura, Icchra, led by Pir Ijaz Ashrafi where protesters demanded expelling Myanmar envoy.

JUP president Qari Zawar Bahadur demanded the Muslim governments to evolve a joint strategy against Myanmar, sever ties with the country and enforce economic and diplomatic sanctions to force it to stop Muslim genocide.

Majlis Ulema Pakistan Chairman and chief Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid, Dr Abdul Khabeer Azad in his Friday sermon demanded the OIC, UN and Muslim leaders to take immediate action to stop Muslim genocide in Myanmar.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) General Secretary Khurram Nawaz Gandapur led a protest rally against persecution, mass killing, forced displacement of Rohingya Muslims by Myanmar army and extremists. Addressing the participants, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said world community must break its silence over the worst kind of Muslim genocide in history.

Our Peshawar Bureau adds: The series of protests continued in the provincial metropolis to condemn the atrocities against Rohingya Muslims and press the government to sever diplomatic ties with Myanmar.

Activists of different organisations gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club. They staged separate demonstrations to express anger at the Myanmar government and offer sympathies with the oppressed Muslim community.

The protesters set the portraits of US President Donald Trump and Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on fire to register anger.

Holding banners and placards, the members of Defence of Pakistan Council took out a rally from Peshawar Saddar and marched towards Peshawar Press Club.

Led by provincial president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Maulana Yousaf Shah, district convener of Milli Muslim League Ghazi Inamullah and others, the demonstrators chanted slogans against the Myanmar government.

MARDAN: The activists of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) staged demonstration against genocide of Rohingya Muslims.

Hundreds of activists of JUI-F and people from all walks of life joined the protest rally at Kutchehry Chowk.

Participants were carrying placards inscribed with slogans against the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders urged the government to immediately expel the ambassador of Myanmar.

They also asked the government to send aid to Rohingya Muslims and criticised Muslim rulers, the UN and human organisations for their silence over the massacre of the innocent Muslims in Myanmar.

Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party staged a separate demonstration. Led by former member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Muhammad Ibrahim Qasmi, the protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans to condemn the Myanmar government.

The Muslim Students Organisation, Peshawar chapter also staged demonstration to express sympathy with the affected Muslims and condemn the Myanmar government.

The Youth Assembly, an organisation of youth, also staged a demonstration and asked the government to play its role to stop Muslims’ genocide in Myanmar.

TAKHT BHAI: The teachers and students of various educational institutions staged a protest rally against the Myanmar government for atrocities and violence against the Rohingya Muslims.

Led by a school principal Javed Safi, the protesters, carrying banners and placards, chanted slogans against the government of Myanmar for killing innocent Muslims.

MINGORA: The residents of Madyan in Swat district staged protest against the government of Myanmar for committing massacre of Rohingya Muslims.

The protesters, led by union council Nazim, Hizbullah Khan and Maulana Muhib Gul, walked through various areas.

BATTAGRAM: The activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf took out procession against the massacre of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Led by District Nazim Attaur Rehman and JUI-F leader Maulana Rasheed Ahmad, the protesters chanted slogans against the Myanmar government for killing Muslims.

SAKHAKOT: Traders and leaders of various political parties in Malakand Agency also staged a demonstration against the killings of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Led by traders’ president Hameed Khan and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Maulana Jamalluddin, JUI-F leader Maulana Salman Taseer and Awami National Party leader Shad Muhammad Khan, the protesters asked the government to sever diplomatic relations with the Myanmar.

GHALLANAI: The activists of the JUI-F Mohmand Agency chapter staged a protest rally to condemn atrocities against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Arif Haqqani and Maulana Samiullah said that atrocities against Rohingya Muslims were condemnable. Silence of the international community and Islamic countries on the issue was regrettable, they lamented.

NOWSHERA: The activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S), representatives of traders’ unions and civil society organisations staged protest against the killings of Muslims in Myanmar.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Myanmar government.