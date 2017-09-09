Non-bailable arrest warrants for actress issued

LAHORE: Judicial Magistrate of District Court Ahsan Raza on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for actress Khushbakht alias Sofia Mirza allegedly involved in a fraud case. The court has directed police to arrest the actress and produce her before the court by September 21. The actress was not appearing before the court due to which her arrest warrants have been issued.

The complainant, Shaikh Nasir, got registered a case at the Samanabad Police Station against Sofia Mirza, her brother Khurram Shehzad and others under sections 468/471, 419/420 of PPC. He contended in the FIR that Sofia in connivance with her brother sold him a car LZM 5766. After purchasing the car, he sold it to another person. After that Sofia got registered a car theft case against him. When the car was confiscated by police officials, the car was being used by Sofia Mirza.