ICT students to get free lunch, uniform

Islamabad :Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) would provide free of cost uniform, school bags, books and shoes to the students of schools of Islamabad.

Talking to APP here Friday, Minister of State for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said these facilities to be provided under the Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme would ensure increase in enrolment in the public schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He said the ICT students from Montessori to class five would also be provided free lunch boxes under the nutrition programme of CADD. He said that a summary in this regard has been sent to the concerned higher authorities for the approval and it will be implemented as soon as possible.

The minister said that CADD has decided to provide the free facilities to around 200,000 students of the 422 ICT schools working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE). He told that every student from Montessori to class five would be provided a pack of biscuit, juice and milk during school hours under the nutrition programme of CADD.

A strict inspection system, Tariq Fazal said would be devised for ensuring quality of food for normal and healthy growth of children. The facilities to students would be given before start of the new classes every year, he added.

He said the project of upgradation of schools of Islamabad and provision of facilities to students became possible due to the personal interest of Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Minister said Maryam wanted to provide nutrition facility to the students especially those belonging to rural areas. The basic aim of the programme, he said was to meet the basic nutritional needs of students. —