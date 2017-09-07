PTI will launch revolutionary manifesto soon: Naeem

LONDON: Imran Khan’s chief of staff and former central information secretary of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) Naeem-ul-Haq has said that the key issue of the public in Pakistan is poverty and PTI is going to launch a revolutionary manifesto soon including a practical plan.

He claimed that the manifesto will change the destiny of commoners in Pakistan. He was addressing a large public meeting here in Southall held in his honour by PTI workers. Veteran PTI leader Sahibzada Jahangir also addressed the meeting.

The PTI leader said that country is facing a huge crisis of social, economic and political issues in which people suffer from unrest. He said time has come when the people of Pakistan will have to think about getting rid of the current government.

He said PTI is working hard to prepare a revolutionary manifesto in the country for the betterment of commoners and it will be bearing practical solution of the crises of the country. Naeem ul Haq told that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and MQM have been ruling in Karachi for the last 30 years but they have devastated Karachi in total. PTI will come soon to embrace the supressed people of Karachi.

He criticised of acquittal of Asif Ali Zardari by the NAB and said that there are double standard of rules prevailing in Pakistan. “Rules and regulations for rulers are entirely different from the laws that apply to commoners. PTI will address these issues and eradicate discriminatory laws thus public can enjoy freedom as a fundamental right,” he said.

Naeem ul Haq further said that country is facing a debt of 115 million US dollars which crossed the red line. People are constrained to live below the level of poverty, they must rethink of the current situation of politics and economic miseries, otherwise the ruling aristocracy will ruin the country.

He said that the political situation has been changed after the verdict of apex court and the thoughts of people have also been changed in Pakistan so we are optimistic and PTI is confident to win the bye election in NA 120.

He also claimed that general election will be held according to schedule in 2018 and PTI will sweep the elections. After winning, PTI will form federal as well as provincial governments. For the purpose, we hope to win at least 70 NA seats in Punjab.

Naeem ul Haq disclosed that overseas Pakistanis are keen to see their leader Imran Khan as the future leader of Pakistan and the party has huge support base.

Responding to a question, PTI leader said that PTI is trying hard to get overseas right of vote but “we are constrained by the Election Commission of Pakistan which is not prepared yet. ECP is of the view that it is impossible to prepare system of overseas voting in such short span of time, we are in the consultation with ECP and matter will be resolved soon, he accused the ruling party is not in favour of such decision of public interest, he added.

He told the audience that Imran Khan is the light in political darkness and he is a guarantee of enlightened future for Pakistan. He said Imran Khan’s appeal has attracted everyone in Pakistan.