No one is above Pakistan, we live for it: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday arrived in Balochistan to spend the second day of Eidul Azha with troops. The army chief met the troops and locals in Turbat and Gwadar on Eid days.

According to Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major Gen Asif Ghafoor, the COAS said that Pakistan is our passion and our lives are for Pakistan. The army chief said that nothing and no one was above the country. “Insha’Allah, together we will make it the best country,” Gen Bajwa said.

The army chief has pledged the military’s ‘full support’ for the development of Balochistan, the military’s media wing said.According to the ISPR, the army chief visited Gwadar and Turbat on the second day of Eidul Azha and met soldiers and officers.

Talking to the troops, General Bajwa reportedly said the development of Balochistan was “extremely important” for the progress of Pakistan. All ongoing development projects in the province shall be completed, Bajwa was quoted as saying.

The ISPR further said that Gen Bajwa promised that the army will “extend support to all state institutions in this regard.” The army chief also visited the family of Major Jamal Sheran, who was martyred in a suicide blast in Hayatabad on July 17.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed the resolve to make Pakistan the best country through unity. The army chief said that celebrating Eid while on duty for security of homeland and its people is the best festivity for the armed forces personnel.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Rajgal Valley on Saturday along the Pak-Afghan border to celebrate Eid with the soldiers. According to the ISPR, the Pakistan Army had successfully completed Operation Khyber IV and cleansed Rajgal Valley of terrorists by August 21.