All set for Davis Cup tie against Thailand

ISLAMABAD: An unprecedented 15-member heavy Thailand squad is due to arrive on September 12 for Davis Cup Oceania Group II final against Pakistan which starts at the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex from 15th.

Besides the players and the officials, a five-member media team will be here. The president of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand (LTAT) will be heading their 10-member contingent. Pakistan has picked three of the four-member team for the tie. The fourth member will be finalised after the match between Abid Ali Akbar and Abid Mushtaq that is scheduled for September 8.

International Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Aqeel Khan, the reigning Pakistan number 1, and Shehzad Khan, a Davis Cup player with a game style most suited to grass courts, have already been chosen.

Mohammad Khalid, a former Davis Cupper, has been appointed as the non-playing Captain of Team Pakistan. Hameed-ul-Haq and Mushaf Zia have been named the team manager and the coach, respectively.

It is now almost certain that national tennis courts would keep on hosting Davis Cup ties in years to come. For nine years, Pakistan played their Davis Cup ties abroad. Thailand contingent: Team members: Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, Jirat Navasirisomboon, Kittiphong Wachiramanowong, Sonchat Ratiwatana, Sanchai Ratiwatana.

Officials: Vittaya Samrej, Wassa Wassanont (Security Officer), Weerapat Doakmaiklee, Surabadin Pitchayapairat, Kitsombat Euammongkol (President Thailand Lawn Tennis Association).Media team: Pathum Klinhom, Apisit Pobphan, Akachai Chuearob, Anawat Bunsom, Nuttapong Meelung.