Peshawar police recover ammunition, explosives

PESHAWAR: The police along with Pakistan Army soldiers recovered on Friday a huge quantity of ammunition and explosives during a major intelligence-based operation in villages close to the boundary with Khyber Agency.

Around 450 police officers and constables and 120 soldiers of the army took part in the operation conducted in Shahgai, Mian Morcha, Sufaid Sang, Bachi Koroona and other villages that border Khyber Agency and are close to Mohmand Agency as well.

Lady police, experts of the bomb disposal unit and canine unit also took part in the operation.

“As many as 87 criminals and suspects were rounded up while 27 rocket shells, 17 hand grenades, 16 Kalashnikovs, 28 pistols, 18 rifles and thousands of rounds were recovered during the operation,” Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Sajjad Khan told a press conference after the operation. He added that those arrested during the action included terrorists as well as facilitators of the terrorist attacks.

Hundreds of houses were searched during the operation on the night between Thursday and Friday.

The SSP added that people of the area cooperated with the law-enforcement agencies during the action. He added that such actions would continue in other areas.

Sajjad Khan added that security had been increased in trade centres, cattle markets and worship places for peaceful observance of Eidul Azha. He added that all the cops in rural, suburban and urban areas had been alerted.

Security has been upgraded all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for peaceful observance of Eidul Azha after serious threats of terrorist attacks.

Search and strike operations along with troops of the Pakistan Army were accelerated and security posts at entry points to the cities were further strengthened.

Some high-profile individuals have also been directed to remain mostly indoors and restrict movement due to serious threats to their lives, including politicians, former ministers and others.

A number of senior politicians and government functionaries were attacked by terrorists during and after Eid prayers since a large number of people visit them for Eid greetings.

The Inspector General of Police, Salahuddin Mahsud, and all the regional and district police officers visited the urban and rural parts of KP to review security arrangements ahead of Eid.

New posts were erected at entry points to Peshawar and other cities to keep a check on all those entering the urban areas.