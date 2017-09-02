PBTE ceremony

LAHORE

The annual medal awards ceremony of Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) was held where Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Tourism Rana Muhammad Arshad was the chief guest.

PBTE Chairperson Saima Javaid, other officials, a large number of students and their parents were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Rana Arshad said the Punjab government while following the vision of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was utilising all its resources to promote technical education and vocational training in the province to produce a skilled manpower which could greatly contribute towards the country’s development and prosperity. He said anti-Pakistan forces could not digest China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and One Belt One Road (OBOR) projects and were trying to create hurdles.