Tue August 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

August 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Road accident

Road accident

SIALKOT: A cattle dealer was killed while three others sustained injuries in an accident near Gulshan Iqbal Park on Sunday night. Allah Ditta, Naveed, Zafar and Rafique were on their way when a speeding truck hit their vehicle. As a result, Rafique was killed on the spot while three others sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital. Police have impounded the truck and started investigation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement