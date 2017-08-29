Road accident

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: A cattle dealer was killed while three others sustained injuries in an accident near Gulshan Iqbal Park on Sunday night. Allah Ditta, Naveed, Zafar and Rafique were on their way when a speeding truck hit their vehicle. As a result, Rafique was killed on the spot while three others sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital. Police have impounded the truck and started investigation.
Comments