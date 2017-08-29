Kulsoom Nawaz’s doctors await scans, tests’ results

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s Lymphoma cancer treatment has not started yet because her doctors are waiting for some essential scans and results but doctors are regularly seeing her.

A source told that the chemotherapy treatment will start later this week or the following week, depending on approval of the doctors who are waiting for a “few more tests and scans during this week”.

The source said that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is in good spirits and being regularly checked by a team of doctors and that she is “looking forward” for the treatment. This scribe has also learnt that ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to visit London but no plan is finalised yet. “Nawaz Sharif’s plan is yet to be finalised and all reports so far about his scheduled arrival in London etc are wrong,” said a source from Lahore. “A plan will be fianlised and made public soon.”

Nawaz Sharif is expected to fly to London to meet his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. It’s expected he will stay in London for around 10 days. A PML-N source in London said that once Nawaz Sharif’s schedule is announced a public rally will be held in West London where the ousted PM will speak to his supporters from across the UK.

Doctors have said that Kulsoom Nawaz’s ailment is curable and “treatment shouldn’t be too complicated.” Maryam Nawaz Sharif revealed last week that her mother Kulsoom Nawaz was diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes on the left side of her neck.

Last week, cancer counsellors met Begum Kusloom Nawaz to brief her about the nature of her illness, their treatment plan and what it will involve. Begum Kulsoom Nawaz left for London unexpectedly on August 17 for a medical checkup. She is PMLN’s candidate for NA120. Her daughter Maryam Nawaz is running her campaign.