Traffic woes

There are a large number of schools near Tahir Villa Chowrangi, Karachi. Every morning, there is an unbearable traffic jam from Tahir Villa Chowrangi to Aisha Manzil Chowrangi. All school van drivers park their vans along the main road, causing severe traffic jam. As a result, many people reach their destinations extremely late. This also happens because there are no traffic signals and the traffic police, too, is nowhere in sight.

The relevant authorities must look into the matter. A proper parking plan should be chalked out so that residents do not go through any trouble.

Shariq Ahmed (Karachi)