Tue August 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

August 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Traffic woes

Traffic woes

There are a large number of schools near Tahir Villa Chowrangi, Karachi. Every morning, there is an unbearable traffic jam from Tahir Villa Chowrangi to Aisha Manzil Chowrangi. All school van drivers park their vans along the main road, causing severe traffic jam. As a result, many people reach their destinations extremely late. This also happens because there are no traffic signals and the traffic police, too, is nowhere in sight.

The relevant authorities must look into the matter. A proper parking plan should be chalked out so that residents do not go through any trouble.

Shariq Ahmed (Karachi)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement