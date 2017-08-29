Islamabad:The members of the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) during 14th meeting of the MCI registered strong protest against fake claims of MCI hierarchy regarding budget for the ongoing financial year.

Speaking during the meeting, the Union Council Chairman from the ruling and opposition side also threatened to hold protest rally and march against proposed raise in different municipal charges and policies of MCI.

The PML-N YC chairmen Qazi Faisal, Sajid Abbasi and Muhammad Azhar and UC chairmen of opposition side Ali Awan and Malik Aamir criticized policies of the Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz and his team.

He said there was no truth in announcement of Rs500 million for Union Councils. They also demanded restoration of share of UCs of rural areas from revenue collected from head of property tax. Meanwhile, a press release issued by MCI said the14th meeting of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) was held here at Pak-China Friendship Centre.

The meeting was presided by Deputy Mayors of MCI, Riffat Javed and Azam Khan. On this occasion, Chairmen Union Councils from urban and rural areas of Islamabad were also present.

The meeting discussed a seven-point agenda, while, as per agenda, the meeting also discussed the points presented during the 13th meeting of MCI for approval. The other items, which were discussed including the budget suggestions already forwarded to the government and requested the government for approval of the development and non-development budget so that grant could be allocated to MCI for developmental activities.

The meeting examined various suggestions for increase in property tax and water charges in the Federal Capital, while participants of the meeting reviewed the facility of public-private partnership to MCI under the Local Government Act 2015. Members welcomed the facility of public-private partnership and said that this facility would not consolidate the financial position of MCI but it would also play a very important role in development of the city.

The meeting presented the recommendations of committee of MCI constituted under the supervision of its member and Chairman, Union Council No.41, Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan Advocate about the 485 demolished kiosks.

According to the recommendations, only those kiosks would be restored as per terms and conditions, which would meet the requirements of the public and would not cause any harm to the beauty of the city.

The meeting also reviewed progress about the performance of different committees of MCI and regulations were considered for making these committees functional. To run the affairs of MCI in an effective manner, participants of the meeting were apprised that details about the regulations have been forwarded to Ministry of Interior. After seeking the legal opinion from Ministry of Law and Justice, these regulations would be finalised.