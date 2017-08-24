Thu August 24, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 24, 2017

Two men, woman wounded in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR: A woman and two men were wounded in exchange of fire between policemen and a car driver here on Wednesday.

Officials said that a car had been lifted from Punjab and the police later conveyed a message throughout the city through wireless phones when it was seen somewhere in Peshawar.

“As the car reached a checkpost at the intersection of Kohat Road and Ring Road, the cops signalled the driver to stop but he opened fire. The policemen fired shots on the car,” said Fazal Wahid, the deputy superintendent of police, suburb.  He added that a woman and a man waiting for a cab were wounded and rushed to a hospital.  The driver, who also sustained a bullet wound, was arrested.

