Youth in KP’s 9 districts being trained for IT jobs

PESHAWAR: Youth were provided training to prepare them for entry level Information Technology (IT) jobs in the market.

Some 1,200 students would be trained in IT essentials and another 2,050 youth would be imparted Cisco Certified Network Associate Routing and Switching (CCNA R&S) certification and CCNA security trainings in nine districts of the province.

This was informed at a ceremony to handover IT equipment to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) on Wednesday in connection with the USAID’s Skills for Youth Project in the province.

Vice-Chancellor SBBWUP Prof Dr Razia Sultana was the guest of honour on the occasion. USAID’s chief of party in Pakistan Ijlal Hussain and director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT board Asim Jamshed also spoke on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Razia Sultana said that the IT training would provide great opportunities of jobs to the young students.

She said that the university was planning to sign a memorandum of understating with provincial IT board to provide training opportunities to university students and prepare them for digital competitions.

Ijlal Hussain informed the participants about the Skills for Youth Project. He said that the project was designed to equip marginalised youth living in KP and Fata with state-of-the-art IT skills and link them to employment opportunities. Asim Jamshed informed that KP IT boards had taken several initiatives for youth. He said that the board had encouraged the youth for getting the training of advanced technology.