UET displays first merit list for admissions

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has displayed first merit list for BSc engineering and non-engineering degree programmes academic session (2017-18).

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain visited the Admissions Directorate and addressed the new entrants on Wednesday.

He said as the only public sector university of engineering in the province, UET is offering admissions in 16 disciplines. The vice-chancellor expressed his satisfaction over the admissions process. He also spoke to the parents and students on the occasion and directed the admissions staff to facilitate the students and parents. Director admissions Dr Misbahullah informed that around 17,000 candidates appeared in the entry test for the admission and 771 students would be enrolled to different disciplines of UET Peshawar. The first merit list could be viewed on the varsity’s website.

The director advised students to be vigilant during the admission process about selection of disciplines as it will be strictly followed on merit, and there will be no change after an aspiring student selects choice. He said besides self-finance programmes, the UET also offered scholarships to support deserving students through which students could get full waiver in tuition fee.